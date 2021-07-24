3-year-old child in serious condition after being found unresponsive in pool in Nacogdoches

An investigation into the circumstances of the drowning has begun by Nacogdoches law enforcement.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A 3-year-old child has drowned and is now in serious condition after being found unresponsive in a pool on Friday, the Nacogdoches Police Department is reporting.

The police and paramedics responded to a call at the 400 block of University Dr. in Nacogdoches at 6:15 p.m. after someone reported a child was not breathing. When emergency services arrived, the child was being given CPR by a lifeguard. The child had been found unresponsive in a pool.

The child was transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital before being transferred to an out-of-town hospital in serious condition for a higher level of care.

There is no further information on the child’s condition.

An investigation into the circumstances of the drowning has begun by Nacogdoches law enforcement.