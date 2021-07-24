3-year-old child in serious condition after being found unresponsive in pool in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A 3-year-old child has drowned and is now in serious condition after being found unresponsive in a pool on Friday, the Nacogdoches Police Department is reporting.
The police and paramedics responded to a call at the 400 block of University Dr. in Nacogdoches at 6:15 p.m. after someone reported a child was not breathing. When emergency services arrived, the child was being given CPR by a lifeguard. The child had been found unresponsive in a pool.
The child was transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital before being transferred to an out-of-town hospital in serious condition for a higher level of care.
There is no further information on the child’s condition.
An investigation into the circumstances of the drowning has begun by Nacogdoches law enforcement.
As further information becomes available it will be released.