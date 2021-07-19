3-year-old dead after being found unresponsive in vehicle in Tyler

No arrests have been made, and an autopsy will be conducted on the child.

TYLER, Texas — A 3-year-old child is dead after being found unresponsive inside a locked vehicle at the child's residence.

Tyler Police Department Public Information Office Andy Erbaugh said the child was unresponsive in the vehicle within the 1600 block of North Church Avenue at 4 p.m. Friday.

Erbaugh said first responders were unable to revive the child. No arrests have been made, and an autopsy will be conducted on the child.

The case is under investigation.