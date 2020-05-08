3-year-old flown to Dallas after near drowning in Henderson County pool

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — A toddler nearly drowned in the Payne Springs area on Tuesday.
According to Payne Springs Fire and Rescue, around 5:45 p.m., officials were called to the scene of a 3-year-old who was found unresponsive in a pool.
PSFR says units arrived and were able to get the child to breathe. An air ambulance was then requested.
The child was flown to Children's Medical Center in Dallas.
Details concerning the child's status are unavailable at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.