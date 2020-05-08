3-year-old flown to Dallas after near drowning in Henderson County pool

The child was flown to Children's Medical Center in Dallas.

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — A toddler nearly drowned in the Payne Springs area on Tuesday.

According to Payne Springs Fire and Rescue, around 5:45 p.m., officials were called to the scene of a 3-year-old who was found unresponsive in a pool.

PSFR says units arrived and were able to get the child to breathe. An air ambulance was then requested.

The child was flown to Children's Medical Center in Dallas.