Crews battling 30-acre wildfire in Henderson County, hay bales also burning

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Update: Officials say the fire is 95% contained.

Multiple agencies are responding to a wildfire in the Cross Roads area

According to Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg, the fire broke out near Country Road 1200 and County Road 1201. It's estimated to be about 30 acres and some hay bales are burning.

Officials say the blaze is about 80% contained.