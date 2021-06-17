"These are very, vert hostile birds." 30 roosters seized from home in Rusk County

Thursday's court hearing was about the civil seizure of the roosters and whether the sheriff's office could keep possession of the roosters.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Thursday afternoon, a court hearing began to discuss the seizure of 30 roosters from a Rusk County home near Lake Cherokee.

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said the roosters were seized on June 10th under the suspicion that they are fighting roosters.

"Today's hearing is about the civil seizure for the roosters. And what we're hoping to do is use the DHS office wants to use them to be able to convince the judge said yes, these are fighting roosters," he said.

The alleged owner of the roosters Jose Becerra, members of the Rusk County Sheriff's Office and other witnesses filled the courtroom as images of roosters taken by the sheriffs' office dominated the beginning of today’s court hearing.

"They're currently at a county location, and they're being fed, watered," Valdez said. "You don't let them run around because if you let them to have them out, they'll try to kill each other. These are very, very hostile birds."

Valdez said once his office received the tip about roosters, they obtained a search warrant to enter the home on CR 2164 in a matter of hours

"When I contacted SPCA at the Dallas office, she paused for a second because they hadn't retrieved that many birds at one time."

Valdez said based on all they've been able to uncover, they believe they've discovered a supplier and not a location where cockfighting takes place.

Some of the pictures shown at court include equipment used in fights such as spurs and other tools for training like a puppet rooster.

The judge overseeing the case ended today's hearing saying they will reconvene on Zoom tomorrow to decide if the Sheriff's Office will remain in custody of the birds.