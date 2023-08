As of 6 p.m., the fire is 0% contained.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Officials are responding to a large wildfire in Panola County.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the 300-acre fire broke out off FM 31 S., in the Gallaway area. As of 6 p.m., the fire is 0% contained.