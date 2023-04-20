East Texans look back on 30th anniversary of Mount Carmel Siege

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith was a part of the ATF during the siege and spoke with CBS19 during the 51-day standoff.

TYLER, Texas — Wednesday marked the 30-year anniversary since Mount Carmel Siege which ended law enforcement's 51-day standoff with the Branch Davidians.

This historical event has several ties to East Texas as Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith was a part of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)back in 1993.

Infamous religious leader David Koresh is buried at a Tyler cemetery, and a Tylerite who worked as special agent for the U.S. Treasury Department recently released a book recounting what happened.

On April 19, 1993, officials said members of the Branch Davidians set their compound on fire ending a nearly two-month standoff, commonly referred to as a seige.

Sheriff Smith said that’s not what it should be called, but rather an execution of a federal search and arrest warrant for semi-automatic firearms being changed into fully-automatic firearms.

Smith was a 36-year-old ATF agent stationed in Tyler when he got the call about how the execution of the search warrant went wrong.

"We just got home from church and Sunday school when I walked in my house and turned on the TV and saw one of my friends on top of a compound near Waco being shot at," Smith said. "About the same time just almost immediately my phone rang and I was getting the call to head down to Waco."

Before attempting to enter the complex, ATF was notified they had lost their element of surprise but command staff still planned to continue forward. Smith said he believed the pressure to continue may have lied on cost and how many agents were brought over from multiple divisions.

"I'm not saying this is right, I'm not validating that by any stretch of imagination they were absolutely wrong," Smith said. "They should not have gone, but that's what I suspect was their mindset when they were making that decision."

Tyler resident Daniel Morris was also there during the siege as a special agent for the U.S. Treasury Department.

"I started with the investigation itself and then I was called on to be present on an arrest support team for ATF at the time of the execution of the search warrant on February 28," Morris said.

Morris recently wrote book, Ranch Apocalypse: 51 Days in Waco: The Untold Story, focusing not only on his experience, but a collection of testimonies from other law enforcement agents and the current Branch Davidian pastor.

"I wanted to finally set the record straight and write a true story about what really happened so people will know how the fire started," Morris said.

Last month Netflix premiered a the documentary Waco: American Apocalypse -- a three-episode series that had a similar approach to Morris’ book in interviewing those who were there during the event.

"I was pleased that they found the same conclusions and found the same things I did, which are just factual presentations of what happened," Morris said.

Sheriff Smith also agreed with the series accuracy and said he watches every documentary that comes out to see how accurate they are.

"I'll tell you right now the first two were trash," Smith said. "If they had turned loose several documents the whole general public at large would understand what was going on and understand the truth. That was hidden for years and years until this most recent documentary came out."

After his death, Vernon Howell, better known as David Koresh, was buried at the Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery. Smith said he had East Texas ties because he was raised around the Palestine and Chandler areas. The sheriff said it doesn’t bother him that Koresh was laid to rest in the county he’s in charge of. He said it's just his body in the ground and not his soul.

Smith has been in law enforcement for 46 years and said since the standoff, the ATF has gotten a bad rap they sometimes deserve.