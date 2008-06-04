31 year-old giraffe dies at Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin

“Twiga helped our other two giraffes, Kellen and Luna, feel comfortable in their new home in Lufkin,” Henley said.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Ellen Trout Zoo is saddened to announce the death of their 31 year-old giraffe, Maasai. She passed away on July 7.

She was 31 years old, 9 months and 7 days old, holding the record for the oldest living giraffe in human captivity.

“Twiga helped our other two giraffes, Kellen and Luna, feel comfortable in their new home in Lufkin,” Henley said. “She will be greatly missed.”