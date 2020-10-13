31st Annual Academic Rodeo moving forward, many contests moved virtually

Schools and groups can register through October 15 and submission of entries for submission only events take place in late October and November.

TYLER, Texas — Although The Park of East Texas had to cancel the East Texas State Fair (ETSF), plans are moving forward for the 31st Annual Academic Rodeo.

The proceeds from the ETSF help fund the 14 contests occurring over several weeks in November, January and February each year, according to officials at The Park of East Texas.

Schools and groups can register through October 15 and submission entries for the Art Contest, Kinder Critters Contest, and the Writing Contest will take place in late October and November.

According to officials, A virtual Mindset Breaking Experience Prelim will occur in November, but all other contests will occur either virtually or with very strict social distancing and limited attendance formats in January and February.