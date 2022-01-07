Crews battling 350-acre wildfire in Deep East Texas

On Friday morning, officials updated the status of the blaze, calling it the Beaver Pond Fire.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Crews in Deep East Texas are responding to a large wildfire southwest of Nacogdoches.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire broke out around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night, near S. U.S. Hwy. 59 and County Road 525, and was originally believed to be about 100 acres.