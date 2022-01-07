Crews battling 350-acre wildfire in Deep East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Crews in Deep East Texas are responding to a large wildfire southwest of Nacogdoches.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire broke out around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night, near S. U.S. Hwy. 59 and County Road 525, and was originally believed to be about 100 acres.
On Friday morning, officials updated the status of the blaze, calling it the Beaver Pond Fire. They say it was about 350 acres and is now 40% contained.
RELATED: 'Once you treat it, you can forget it': Preventative fire retardant gets US OK in fighting wildfires