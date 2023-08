As of 5 p.m., the fire is 0% contained.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Officials are responding to a large wildfire in Shelby County.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the 350-acre fire broke out off HWY 96 S., in the Neuville area.

There is also a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place over the area to allow for aircraft to assist in battling the blaze.