3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Odessa early Saturday morning

Reports say it happened at about 4:24 a.m. Saturday, between Loop 338 and Faudree Road; as of Saturday afternoon, no damage has been reported.

ODESSA, Texas — According to NewsWest 9 Meteorologist Aurora Murray, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Odessa at about 4:24 a.m. Saturday.

The location was between Loop 338 and Faudree Road, east of the Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

After contacting the Odessa Police Department, as of right now no damage is reported, but we will update you if anything does come in.

In addition, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake happened Thursday not too far from that location.