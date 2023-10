The winning ticket was sold at Stripes gas station, 5665 Sherwood Way.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ever considered purchasing a lottery ticket? Maybe now's your chance.

On Oct. 6, the Texas Lottery Facebook account posted that a $360 million lottery ticket was sold in San Angelo.

The winning ticket was sold at Stripes gas station, 5665 Sherwood Way as part of the quick pick.

The winner has not been announced to the public.