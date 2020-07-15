36th Annual Jacksonville Tomato Fest canceled for 2020; will resume June 2021

The Tops in Texas Rodeo is also on hold until next year.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce says the annual Tomato Fest and Tops in Texas Rodeo have officially been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.

Tomato Fest will resume in June 2021 and the rodeo will also take place next summer.

“After meeting with Chamber leaders and City officials, due to the uncertainty of our ongoing and daily changes it was determined to wait and celebrate Tomato Fest in June 2021," said Tomato Fest Chair Robin Butt. "Thanks to everyone that has put their many hours, money and volunteering into Tomato Fest as we look forward to Tomato Fest 2021!”

Earlier this year, the Tomato Fest and rodeo were pushed back from June to September.

“It’s with much regret and sadness that the Jacksonville Rodeo Association has voted to cancel this year’s Tops in Texas rodeo," said Jacksonville Rodeo Association President Byron Underwood. "We had postponed our May dates due to the COVID19 virus outbreak to September. We feel at this time, for the safety of all our volunteers and workers, our spectators, our professional contestants and officials, sponsors and other people involved we must cancel this year’s event. We will begin planning stages for next year’s rodeo soon, and hope we all come through this situation stronger and better than before. Thanks for all the years that this city and community has supported our rodeo and we look forward to bringing you many more years of professional rodeo to Jacksonville."

Tomatoes will still be available until the first frost, estimated to be in early November.