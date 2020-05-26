GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office reported 38 inmates at the county's North. Jail Facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Testing of all staff and inmates began on May 19 and was completed the following day. In all, 685 tests were administered. On Tuesday, the county received the results of the tests.

In addition to the 38 inmates, one staff member also tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member is on leave at this time.

The inmates and the staff member are asymptomatic. The sheriff's office medical division will monitor all inmates who tested positive.

The sheriff's office says all inmates in the South Jail Facility tested negative for COVID-19.