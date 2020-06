PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A total of 38 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Carthage Heathcare Center, County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Tuesday night.

The positive cases come after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered every nursing home to test all residents and staff.

Jones said the facility had 22 residents and 16 employees test positive for the COVID-19 virus.

