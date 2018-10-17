SMITH COUNTY — A Smith County grand jury has handed up indictments that include three men suspected in credit card skimmer incidents.

Dairon Julio Jimenez-Roja, 28, and Yoerlan Suarez-Corrales, 39, both of Austin, and Felipe Nieves-Perez, 33, of Las Vegas, Nevada, were arrested July 27 when investigators were called about men taking skimmers off of gas pumps at an Exxon station in the 800 block of South Southeast Loop 323.

The suspects ran into the woods when police arrived, but were taken into custody.

Police believe they used stolen credit card information to obtain cash from several ATM machines and purchased numerous gift cards at several retail outlets in Tyler.

Jimenez-Roja, Nieves-Perez and Suarez-Corrales were indicted for unlawful interception, use or disclosure of wire, oral or electronic communications, a second-degree felony.

They are being held in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $3 million each for Nieves-Perez and Suarez-Corrales and $3.3 million for Jimenez-Roja.

In total, the Smith County grand jury handed up indictments for 39 people on 57 felony charges in its latest session.

Those indictments included 28 state jail felonies, 12 third-degree felonies, 14 second-degree felonies and three first-degree felonies.

Others indicted include:

James Robert Baker Jr., 35, of Winona, driving while intoxicated, third or more

Amber Marie Birch, 24, of Tyler, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing less than 1 gram

Justin Dean Blubaugh, 29, of Tyler, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing less than 1 gram

Kyan Lamar Campbell, 32, of Tyler, burglary of a building and burglary of a habitation

Benito Campos De La Rosa, 29, of Henderson, possession of child pornography

Brent Andrew Carder, 32, of Chandler, assault of a peace officer

Brandi Michelle Chevalier, 31, of Waskom, theft of property valued at $2,500 but less than $30,000

Jordan Alexis Clewis, 33, of Tyler, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15

Charles Olan Cox, 38, of Palestine, online solicitation of a minor

Christopher Lee Davis, 31, possession of controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing less than 1 gram, and two counts of possession of controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.

Latesha Nicole Foley, 23, of Tyler, possession of controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing less than 1 gram

Jaderryous Marqui Franklin, 22, of Tyler, possession of marijuana weighing more than 4 ounces but less than or equal to 5 pounds, and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing at least 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Steven Grimes, 36, of Winona, possession of controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing less than 1 gram

Rockee N. Hamilton, 35, of Tyler, diversion of a controlled substance for personal use

Karen Elaine Madrid, 55, of Tyler, exploitation of elderly person

Briana Deshaun Moss, 57, of Tyler, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing less than 1 gram and endangering a child

Alexius Florene Ponder, 21, of Tyler, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing less than 1 gram

Jeremy Cantrell Sanders, 34, of Tyler, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Stephanie Dawn Sessions, 40, of Tyler, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing less than 1 gram

Dwight Shears, 19, of Lufkin, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Kevin Dewayne Simmons Jr., 20, of Flint, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 weighing at least 4 grams but less than 400 grams

Darwin Fitzgerald Spencer Jr., 32, of Tyler, deadly conduct

Jeff Scott Thomas, 50, of Tyler, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Hauns Demond Thompson, 33, of Tyler, two counts of aggravated robbery

John L. Thompson, 62, of Tyler, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (less than five items) and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing less than 1 gram

Rene Pena Trevino, 43, of Lubbock, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing less than 1 gram

Anthony Gene Tucker, 35, of Tyler, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 3/4 weighing at least 28 grams but less than 200 grams, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 3/4 weighing less than 28 grams, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing at least 1 gram but less than 4 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing less than 1 gram

Lina Cipriana Vallejo, 40, of Tyler, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing less than 1 gram

Broderick Dewayne Walker, 37, of Tyler, six counts of theft of property valued at less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

Linda Faye Warren, 56, of Arp, harassment of a public servant

Steven Warren, 46, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

George Lamont Williams, 43, of Tyler, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Margie Kay Williams, 38, of Lindale, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing less than 1 gram

James Robert Wolfe Jr., 46, of Fort Worth, theft of property valued at at least $2,500 but less than $30,000

Christopher Conrad Yates, 26, of Tyler, assault family violence

© 2018 KYTX