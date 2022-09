CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson ISD is mourning the loss of a student and his father.

According to HISD, the unidentified student and his father were killed in a crash on Sunday.

The district says three other students were also injured in the wreck.

Counselors will be available Monday for students and staff.

"Our hearts are heavy and we grieve with the families in this most difficult of times," HISD said.