3rd suspect arrested in connection with early July vehicle theft, shooting in Tyler

Jackson Molina, 18, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Thursday on $200,000 bond.

TYLER, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection with a vehicle theft that led to a shooting in early July.

According to the Tyler Police Department on Saturday, July 11, around 3 a.m., an SUV was stolen in the 5000 block of Paluxy Drive. The victim then spotted his vehicle just before 7 a.m. on Loop 49. The then victim followed his vehicle and reported the suspects were shooting at him from the stolen SUV.

The suspects abandoned the vehicle on County Road 2193, near Rhones Quarter Road, and ran away. Out of five suspects, two were placed in custody on July 11, an adult and a juvenile, and Jackson Molina was arrested Thursday in connection with the crime.