4 accused of stealing camping, hunting gear in Deep East Texas burglary ring arrested

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — After a multi-agency investigation, four East Texans have been arrested on accusations of involvement in a burglary ring that includes stealing thousands of dollars in hunting equipment, four-wheelers and camping gear.

Jason Carl Ferrill, 25, and Amanda Brooke Williford, 23, both of Henderson, were arrested in Nacogdoches County, while James Tad Wheeler, of Corrigan, and Richard Thomas Neisser, of Henderson, were arrested in Angelina County.

Ferrill remains in the Nacogdoches County Jail on four counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and theft of property between $750 and $2,500.

Williford has been charged with engaging in organized crime.

Wheeler was arrested on charges of two counts of property theft between $30,000 and $150,000 and two counts of burglary of a habitation.

Neisser is charged with two counts of property theft between $30,000 and $150,000, two counts of property theft between $750 and $2,500, burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building, four counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Nacogdoches County Pct. 4 Constable David Stone said the investigation started in December when items were reported stolen from many area deer cabins and RVs in the Chireno area of Nacogdoches County. The investigation progressed further when one of the stolen guns was found in San Antonio.

Stone said as his team at the constable’s office gained more information, the leads moved into counties surrounding Nacogdoches.

He thanked other local agencies for coming together, including the sheriff’s offices in Nacogdoches, Angelina, Polk and Rusk counties and Henderson Police Department.

“Without us working together sometimes it doesn’t fall into place,” Stone said.

Through this investigation, law enforcement has recovered thousands of dollars worth in stolen property, including four-wheelers, golf carts, a go-kart, game cameras, guns, bows, crossbows, tripods for hunting and laptops.

Stone said the suspects admitted to knocking on doors and pretending to look for someone as a way of stealing from people. Some of the four are accused of stealing the items while others just moved the stolen materials.