4 accused of robbing bank in Carrollton arrested during Smith County traffic stop

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials arrested four people Thursday during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in connection with an armed robbery at a Dallas-area bank.

Sgt. Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said Smith County Pct. 5 Constable's Office deputies saw a vehicle that may have been involved in an armed robbery at a Carrollton bank.

The deputy constables conducted a traffic stop and took four people into custody.

Carrollton police said on Facebook that the robbery happened at the Bank of America at Josey/Belt Line Thursday afternoon.