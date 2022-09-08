x
4 accused of robbing bank in Carrollton arrested during Smith County traffic stop

The deputy constables conducted a traffic stop on I-20 and took four people into custody.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials arrested four people Thursday during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in connection with an armed robbery at a Dallas-area bank. 

Sgt. Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said Smith County Pct. 5 Constable's Office deputies saw a vehicle that may have been involved in an armed robbery at a Carrollton bank. 

The deputy constables conducted a traffic stop and took four people into custody.

Carrollton police said on Facebook that the robbery happened at the Bank of America at Josey/Belt Line Thursday afternoon. 

During the robbery, an armored car employee was shot in the arm, but their injuries were not life threatening, Carrollton police said.  

