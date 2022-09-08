4 accused of robbing bank in Carrollton arrested during Smith County traffic stop

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials arrested four people Thursday during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in connection with an armed robbery at a Dallas-area bank.
Sgt. Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said Smith County Pct. 5 Constable's Office deputies saw a vehicle that may have been involved in an armed robbery at a Carrollton bank.
The deputy constables conducted a traffic stop and took four people into custody.
Carrollton police said on Facebook that the robbery happened at the Bank of America at Josey/Belt Line Thursday afternoon.
During the robbery, an armored car employee was shot in the arm, but their injuries were not life threatening, Carrollton police said.
