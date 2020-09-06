The Texas Commission on Jail Standards on Sunday reported four additional Smith County Jail inmates have the coronavirus.

According to TCJS, there are 53 inmates and 10 detention officers who with an active case of COVID-19 as of Sunday. Smith County Sheriff's Office public information officer Larry Christian said all active cases are from the Smith County North Jail (Low Risk Facility).

No inmates from the Central Jail in downtown Tyler have tested positive for the coronavirus. One employee from the Central Jail tested positive for COVID-19 in early May, but has since recovered and returned to work, Christian said.

Read the full story from our newspaper partners the Tyler Morning Telegraph.