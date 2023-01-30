x
East Texas police departments warning of 3 'armed and dangerous' inmates who injured jailers, escaped from Arkansas jail

MAGNOLIA, Arkansas — The New Boston Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout after four inmates escaped from an Arkansas jail.

According to the Columbia County (Arkansas) Sheriff's Office, the following inmates drove away from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia around 1:20 a.m. Monday:

  • Denickolas Brown, 32, wanted on drugs and firearms charges
  • Dariusz Patterson, 19, wanted on terroristic acts charges
  • Meadow Saulsberry, 20, wanted on terroristic acts charges 
  • Rico Rose, 32, wanted on capital murder charge

Magnolia, AR, is about an hour east of Texarkana, TX.

Sheriff Leroy Martin tells KTBS the inmates were able to overpower jailers and steal two vehicles. Both of the jailers were injured, according to KTBS.

The vehicles they're reportedly driving are described as a gold Ford Escape (AR license plate 929ZER) and a white Toyota Corolla (AR license plate AEP12K).

Sheriff Martin says Brown is in custody at this time. The other three inmates remain at large. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these escapees, please contact the CCSO at 870-234-5331 or your local law enforcement agency.

