MARSHALL — Jacoby Pierce, 17, and Larry Pierce, Jr., 19, Nigel Worth, 22, were arrested after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint just after 1 a.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Wood Street.

According to the Marshall Police Department, the victim told police that three men approached him in front of his friends home, and while one suspect held him at gunpoint, the other two went inside the home and stole various items.

The victim said that the three men then left the area. No injuries were reported.

At around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Marshall officers got a call that two of the suspects were seen on the 500 block of of Carter Street.

Police immediately responded and saw the suspects who then ran from a vehicle. Officers eventually found the two suspects on the 500 block of S. Grove Street.

Jacoby and Larry Pierce Jr. were charged with Aggravated Robbery and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

Pierce, Jr. was also booked on outstanding warrants for probation violation.

Just after 7:30 p.m. that day, the third suspect, Worth, was found on the 1400 Block of Melanie.

He was also charged with Aggravated Robbery and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

The fourth suspect, Singleton, was also arrested on unrelated charges.

Police said Singleton was with Jacoby and Larry Pierce Jr, and was also taken into custody in the 500 block of South Grove Street on Tuesday.

Singleton was booked into the Harrison County Jail where he is charged with two felony counts of Deadly Conduct.

His charges stem from a shooting incident that happened in March of 2018 at Belaire Manor Apartments in the 1400 block of Julie Street.

No injuries were reported in that case.

© 2018 KYTX