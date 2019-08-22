HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested four people for drugs and auto theft during four separate traffic stops Wednesday in Henderson County.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Jonathon Gray, 30, was arrested after deputies noticed he was crisscrossing lanes on FM 317 outside of Athens around 9 p.m.

Hillhouse says deputies found a backpack inside the vehicle with four green stamp-like squares believed to be the drug LSD, several baggies of marijuana and a glass pipe.

Earlier that same day around 4 p.m., Hillhouse says narcotics investigators arrested a man in Gun Barrel City after he committed a traffic violation.

Hillhouse says James Troy South, 53, of Tool had a magnetic box hidden in his vehicle containing a "quantity" of meth packaged individually for distribution. He also had the paraphernalia for ingesting the drug.

HILLHOUSE DEPUTIES BRING IN FOUR: LSD, METH, CAR THIEF, POSSESSION IN SCHOOL ZONE Jonathon Gray James South Marvin Dixon Kenneth Menchey

Over in Payne Springs, Marvin Lee Dixon was arrested driving a stolen vehicle. Hillhouse says deputies noticed the vehicle traveling on State Highway 198, which had been reported stolen out of Palestine.

When Dixon was taken into custody, marijuana was found on him adding another felony charge.

Also on Wednesday, deputies arrested Kenneth Menchey Jr. who was walking on the wrong side of the road near Malakoff Junior High School.

Menchey was carrying Xanax and marijuana and was charged with possession of that contraband in a Drug-Free Zone.