4 arrested, officials searching for additional suspect in Cherokee County theft ring investigation

The suspects were involved in the theft of vehicles and a building burglary, according to the sheriff's office.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and officials are searching for a fifth suspect accused of stealing several vehicles and burglarizing a building in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation into a theft ring, and that investigation led to issuing five arrest warrants for engaging in organized crime.

According to the sheriff's office, Patrick Long, Lionel Charles, Noah Davidson and Destinie Goodman were all booked into the Cherokee County Jail. Deputies are continuing to search for Edward Jones in connection with the theft investigation.