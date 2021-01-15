4 dead in Nacogdoches County head-on crash

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a two-vehicle major crash Friday morning on U.S. 59, about three miles north of Appleby.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 3:30 a.m., an SUV was traveling south on U.S. 59 at the same time a car was headed north.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the SUV drove into the northbound lanes and struck the car head-on. The driver of the SUV was identified Ira Caraway, 63, of Tenaha. Caraway was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, identified as Vanessa Sowell, 32, of Garrison. Sowell and two passengers identified as Damien Davis, 41, of Garrison, and Christian Dodd, 31, of Center, were also pronounced dead at the scene.