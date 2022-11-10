4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County

Addicks' vehicle struck Strydom's vehicle on the left side, DPS said.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Wood County Wednesday night nine miles north of Quitman.

Phillipus P. Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, was driving eastbound on FM 515 and Brandy L. Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, was driving southbound on FM 2966. She disregarded a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Addicks' vehicle struck Strydom's vehicle on the left side, DPS said.

Addicks and her passengers, Joshua L. Daggs, 33, of Yantis, and a 16-year-old girl from Yantis, were all pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.