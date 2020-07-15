4 East Texas cities, 1 county receive federal funds for COVID-19 response

The CESF Program provides financial assistance to cities and counties to address the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott today announced that his Public Safety Office (PSO) will provide $41 million in federal funds to assist cities and counties throughout the COVID-19 response. These funds come from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program authorized by the federal Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations Act. The first round of awards, totaling $7 million, will be distributed this week.

The following East Texas governments will receive funding in the first round:

City of Corrigan - $55,146.66

City of Daingerfield - $10,950

Polk County - $72,108

City of White Oak - $11,369.34

City of Winnsboro - $25,607.01

"I thank our federal partners for their support and ongoing collaboration as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Texas," said Governor Abbott. "This funding is a critical to helping local governments protect Texans and combat the spread of the virus in our communities. The State of Texas will continue to work with the federal government to help meet the needs of our cities and counties as they respond to COVID-19."