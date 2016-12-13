4 East Texas wineries take home big prizes at Grapevine wine festival

During the four-day festival, Kiepersol in Tyler took home gold (first place) in the blush/rosé category for its "Flight, NV."

Several East Texas wineries won big last weekend at the 37th Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience in Grapevine.

During the four-day festival, Kiepersol in Tyler took home gold (first place) in the blush/rosé category for its "Flight, NV." Rowdy Creek Ranch Vineyards in Gilmer earned the bronze (third place) in the red: medium category for its "Merlot, 2022."

Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards in Pittsburg received silver (second place) in the white: blends category for its "Prima Donna, 2021." Tara Winery in Athens earned silver (second place) in the white: off dry category for its "Blueberry Blanc, 2022."