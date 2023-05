The suspect surrendered after a two-hour standoff on Lemon Acres Lane on the west side of Texarkana.

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — Bowie County sheriff's deputies say four family members have died and a suspect is in custody following a shooting late Tuesday morning in Nash, Texas.

