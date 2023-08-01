OFFICIAL: 4 reported grass fires on first day of Smith County burn ban

Smith Co. Fire Marshal Paul Findley said since the Smith County burn ban was activated today, there has already been 4 grass fires that have been contained.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Several fire departments battled multiple grass fires across Smith County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley, since the Smith County burn has been activated today there has already been 4 grass fires that have been contained.

The first fire was reported around 11:55 a.m. near Highway 31 East and County Road 246. The cause of the fire wasn't reported.

Another grass fire was reported around 12:10 p.m. at County Road 7474 and FM 2908. The cause of the fire wasn't reported.

The third fire was reported around on the 4900 block of County Road 1216 where one acre was burned. The cause of the fire wasn't reported.

A fourth fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. near the Middle School in Bullard located on 909 West Main Street. Fire departments quickly extinguished it.