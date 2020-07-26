4 hospitalized after being shot during during Rusk County trail ride

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Four people were taken to a local hospital following a shooting during a Rusk County trail ride early Sunday morning.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, just after midnight, a group got into an altercation during the Rude Boyz Annual Trail Ride at Durango's Canyon, located at 1039 Farm-to-Market Road 1798, in the Mt Enterprise area.

Rusk County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Dooley tells CBS19, during the fight, guns were drawn and four people were shot. Three victims were taken to Tyler hospitals and one was rushed to a Longview medical center.

