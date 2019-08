GLADEWATER, Texas — Four people were taken to local medical centers following a two-vehicle wreck in Gladewater.

The wreck between an SUV and a passenger car occurred around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast Loop 485 and Highway 80, across from McDonald's, according to the Gladewater Fire Department.

The extent of the victims' injuries are unknown a this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.