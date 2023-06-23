At least 4 injured in overnight Rusk County crash

Cleanup was extensive, but the scene was cleared by around 2:45 a.m.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were injured following a major two-vehicle crash overnight in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management around 12:20 a.m. on Friday, officials responded to a crash with injuries at Loop 571 and SH 323.

Authorities say three people were taken to a local hospital by ambulance and at least one more was flown to a nearby medical center.

Cleanup was extensive, but the scene was cleared by around 2:45 a.m.