Four Longview restaurants temporarily close, change hours

Staffing issues and safety concerns are the reasons for the changes.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Blue Pearl Oyster Bar & Grill is temporarily closed and three other Longview restaurants have made changes to their services largely in response to "staffing challenges."

On Tuesday, a sign posted to the door of Blue Pearl Oyster Bar & Grill in downtown Longview said the restaurant is closed "due to no staff." The sign, which was dated Aug. 8, said the restaurant would reopen Aug. 10.

However, when the News-Journal stopped by early afternoon on Aug. 10 the restaurant remained closed.