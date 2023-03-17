4 men arrested for more than 470 grams of drugs and firearms in Marshall

According officials, approximately 464 grams of methamphetamine, three pounds of marijuana, about 10 grams of cocaine, two firearms, and other items.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARSHALL, Texas — Four men arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges in Marshall Friday.

According to the Marshall Police, approximately 464 grams of methamphetamine, three pounds of marijuana, about 10 grams of cocaine, U.S. currency, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia items, and two firearms was found during a narcotics search warrant at 812 Navajo Trail and 507 University.

Avis Delynn Jones, 38, Damarcus McCowan, 21, Tyberious Gonsoulin, 22, and Dekendrick Bender, 22, were arrested and taken to the Harrison County Jail.

“I am pleased to see the great teamwork between the Marshall Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, taking dangerous drugs and firearms off the streets of Marshall, working together to make our community safer," said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.