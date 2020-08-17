4 minors, 1 adult killed in 2-vehicle East Texas head-on crash

According to DPS, the crash occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 2026, about two miles from Center.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a Sunday afternoon two-vehicle crash that resulted in multiple deaths.

According to DPS, the crash occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 2026, about two miles from Center.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 5:40 p.m., a Toyota pickup was traveling west, while a 2019 GMC pickup was traveling east.

DPS says for unknown reasons, the driver of the Toyota, identified as Michael Masterson, 30, of Center, crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck the GMC head-on. Masterson was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

Three child passengers who were traveling with Masterson were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were identified as:

Tora Masterson, 10

Ella Masterson, 4

Mason Masterson, 2

The driver of the GMC, identified as Mackenzie Parks, 15, of Tenaha, was pronounced dead at a Shreveport medical center.

Two passengers were traveling in the GMC:

Sandra Parks, 61 - Pronounced dead at the scene

Mason Parks, 15 - Taken to Shreveport for treatment