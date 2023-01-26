2 more East Texas men accused of seeking sex with minor; total of 6 charged after undercover operation

According to the arrest affidavits, officers went undercover posing as a teen on a website commonly used for exchanging sex for money.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A total of six East Texas men accused of seeking sex online with a minor have now been arrested following an undercover law enforcement operation, police documents show.

CBS19 originally reported on the arrests of four men who were charged with solicitation of prostitution of a person under 18 this week following undercover efforts by the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Matthew Blake Organ, 44, of Whitehouse, James Amos, 54, of Flint, Delano Roosevelt Phelps, 89, of Tyler, Jose Ernesto Hernandez, 37, of Tyler, were all charged with solicitation of prostitution of a person under 18. All four were arrested earlier this week.

Now, records show two other men, Monterrey Lobo, 47, of Jacksonville, and Charles Alexander McLarty III, 75, of Flint, were arrested on the same charge on Thursday.

According to the arrest affidavits, sergeants with the Texas Attorney General's Office went undercover posing as a teen on a website commonly used for exchanging sex for money.

Documents show while messaging with the men the officers, pretending to be the minor, told each of them that they were under 18. All four men disregarded the age and agreed to pick up what they believed to be a underaged person.

Once they arrived at the agreed upon location, each of the men were arrested and taken to the Smith County Jail, according to the affidavit.

Smith County judicial records show each of the men's bonds were set at $50,000 and all Organ, Amos, Phelps and Hernandez have since been bonded out of jail.

Lobo and McLarty remain in the Smith County Jail, according to records.