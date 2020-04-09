4 suspects arrested in connection with Tyress Gipson's disappearance

Tyress Gipson was first reported missing on August 23. So far, he has not been found.

The Jacksonville Police Department arrested four suspects in the kidnapping of 18-year-old Tyress Gipson.

Gipson was first reported missing on August 23. So far, he has not been found. Since Gipson's disappearance, the Texas Rangers, U.S. Marshal's Service, Anderson County Sheriff's Department and Palestine Police Department have all joined in the investigation.

Authorities have arrested the following suspects for aggravated kidnapping:

Derrick D. Hicks, 22 years of age, of Palestine, TX

Breonna M. Jimenez, 18 years of age, of Palestine, TX

Cameron D. Shead, 28 years old, of Palestine, TX

A 16-year-old juvenile was also arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping.

A bond of $750,000 has been set for each of the suspects.