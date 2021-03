According to DPS, the crash occurred at the 557 mile marker (Jim Hogg Road exit).

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has shut down a portion of Interstate 20 in Smith County due to a four-vehicle crash.

According to DPS, the crash occurred at the 557 mile marker (Jim Hogg Road exit)..

#TYLER IH20 WB AT THE 557MM IN SMITH COUNTY IS SHUT DOWN FOR AN UNDETERMINED AMOUNT OF TIME DUE TO A 4 VEHICLE CRASH. — TxDPS Road Report (@txdpsroadreport) March 3, 2021

As of now, there is no word on injuries or fatalities, but drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.