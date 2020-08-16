The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the child had been left in the car for several hours.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 4-year-old boy was found dead in a car in Vidor Saturday night.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies found the child in the car about 8 p.m. Saturday, August 15, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The car was parked outside the Donut Palace on North Main Street.

The child had been left in the car for several hours, the release said.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Child Protective Services are still investigating the case.

