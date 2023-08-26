Fire crews battling 125-acre, 75-acre wildfires in San Augustine County with 0% containment

As of now, there are no evacuations orders but 10 homes are being threatened by the Hebron Cemetery fire.

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas — The Hebron Cemetery wildfire has reportedly burned 125-acres in a rural area in San Augustine County on Saturday afternoon.

As of now, containment is at zero percent. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd confirmed there is a second fire in the same region a few miles away that has burned an additional 75 acres, also 0% contained.

The location of the fire is south of Highway 103 along FM 705, according to the Texas Forest Service.

Currently, 10 homes are being threatened but no evacuations have been set into place yet.

There are several local fire stations on scene including the Texas A&M Forest Service and additional air support.