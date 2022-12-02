Winners announced in 40 Under Forty awards

About 350 East Texans gathered at the second annual awards ceremony and community gala.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video not related to article, aired on Nov. 30, 2022.

It was a packed house Friday night at the Infinity Event Center in Longview as ETX View Magazine’s 40 Under Forty award winners were announced.

About 350 East Texans gathered at the second annual awards ceremony and community gala, where finalists were recognized and winners of each of the 40 categories of industry were unveiled.

The awards program launched in 2021 and aims to showcase young, influential leaders in the region who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40.