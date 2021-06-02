400 COVID-19 vaccines available next week in Marshall; registration opens 10 a.m. Monday

The registration link will be posted and open for appointments on at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Harrison County Health District has been notified of an allocation of 400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped the week of Feb. 8 from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

The registration link will be posted and open for appointments on at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8 online at https://mhchd.org/ and on Marshall Harrison County Health District’s social media.

The Marshall Harrison County Health District will partner with Harrison County, the City of Marshall, East Texas Baptist University Nursing Department and Panola College Nursing Department to host the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, Feb. 11, by appointment only.