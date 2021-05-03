42-acre development sprouting up in Longview

There will be restaurants, stores and more than 200 multi-family units on the property.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The term 'main and main' is used by realtors to say that a location is good, but Bill Graham feels the Crossing at Main and Main will be better than good.

Graham is a commercial real estate broker with Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates and working to fill a 42-acre development underway in Longview.

"This is a great location, you know, we have the intersection on loop 281 and highway 259 and therein lies Main and Main," he said. "Longview has what we call a retail trade area that includes 411,000 people. Most people think a lot of Longview as 80,000, and a bunch of them come from the north, which is right down 259."

Graham opened a Work Smart on the property already and a Joe Wilson Collision Center and Yukon Coffee are under construction. There will also be restaurants, stores and more than 200 multi-familiy units on the property.

No contracts have been for a majority of the lots yet, but Graham said negotiations are going on for most of it except for two locations for a retail space and an area to have a kids entertainment venue.

The retailer credits local developer Wade Johnson for seeing the vision in the land and bringing more "needed options" to Longview.

"He (Johnson) was able to actually get a signalized light right here at this entrance of Nealy Way and Loop 281, so he could then access this whole property all the way until it ties back into Hawkins," said Graham. "It just opened up 44 beautiful acres, which is almost like an infill, because you know, all our other big heavy duty retail areas: Target, Kohl's, Sam's and Lowe's, all those places are in this area already."

The traffic signal at Nealy Way and Loop 281 is still under construction as well, but will help the flow of traffic coming to and from the The Crossing.

Graham said he might also build a restaurant for the development which would be called Cargo, the idea is to create a place similar to the Katy Trail Ice House in Dallas. The restaurant would be next to the water fountain on the property and have indoor and outdoor seating.