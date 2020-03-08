43-year-old woman killed after crashing into concrete barrier in Gladewater

The crash happened on FM 2685 at the FM 1404 intersection, about a half-mile northwest of Gladeview Baptist Church.

GLADEWATER, Texas — A Baytown woman died Saturday night after crashing her SUV into a concrete barrier in Upshur County, the Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, Stephanie Ann Calhoun, 43, was driving a 2006 Pointiac Torrent south on Farm-to-Market Road 2685 in Gladewater. Calhoun did not stop at the Farm-to-Market Road 1404 intersection and traveled into a pasture before hitting a concrete barrier.

The Justice of the Peace pronounced Calhoun dead at the scene.