47 units burglarized at Marshall storage facility

MARSHALL, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Jay Webb confirmed that the department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at First Rate Self Storage in Marshall last weekend.

The storage facility, which is located at 7335 Hwy 59 South in Marshall, was made aware of the burglary on Sunday when it was discovered that 57 units were broken into, with $50,000 in damages done to the doors.

Owner Edie Henigan said that 47 of the 57 units broken into were currently being rented, with Webb confirming that a number of items were stolen from each of these units.