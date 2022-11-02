4th Annual Blue Santa Crawl to be held on Dec. 3 in Downtown Tyler

Turns out you don’t have to wear red to be Santa Claus this Christmas.

TYLER, Texas — Become a Blue Santa at the 4th Annual Blue Santa Pub Crawl in Downtown Tyler.

The Blue Santa program is a non-profit outreach program that focuses on giving gift cards to children in need each year during Christmas. Each year, Tyler Police’s East Texas Regional Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #51 (ETFOPolice) provides children that might not have Christmas with gift cards to Walmart.

These children live in Tyler and are hand-selected by Tyler Police officers. The children are taken to Walmart where they are given a $100 gift card to choose whatever they please.

By purchasing a ticket to participate, you are making a donation to the Blue Santa program. Tickets are non-refundable. Not only can you participate in the Crawl, but your business can help put this event on by become a Blue Santa sponsor with four different sponsorship levels.

“Kris Kringle” Sponsor (Title Sponsor) – $3000 and 8 tickets

“Mrs. Claus” Sponsor – $1000 and 6 tickets

“Rudolf” Sponsor – $500 and 4 tickets

“Santa’s Little Helper” Sponsor – $300 and 2 tickets

Check-in starting at 3:00 p.m. to get your Blue Santa t-shirt, lanyard, instructions and Fun Map. Then you let loose around Downtown Tyler to pick up pieces to your Blue Santa costume at participating locations:

ETX Brewing

SportsZone

Bricks Bar

Culture ETX

Visit Tyler

Andy’s Custard, Downtown

The Blue Santa Pub Crawl is presented by E Guide Magazine & Visit Tyler.