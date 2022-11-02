4th Annual Blue Santa Crawl to be held on Dec. 3 in Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Become a Blue Santa at the 4th Annual Blue Santa Pub Crawl in Downtown Tyler.
The Blue Santa program is a non-profit outreach program that focuses on giving gift cards to children in need each year during Christmas. Each year, Tyler Police’s East Texas Regional Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #51 (ETFOPolice) provides children that might not have Christmas with gift cards to Walmart.
These children live in Tyler and are hand-selected by Tyler Police officers. The children are taken to Walmart where they are given a $100 gift card to choose whatever they please.
By purchasing a ticket to participate, you are making a donation to the Blue Santa program. Tickets are non-refundable. Not only can you participate in the Crawl, but your business can help put this event on by become a Blue Santa sponsor with four different sponsorship levels.
- “Kris Kringle” Sponsor (Title Sponsor) – $3000 and 8 tickets
- “Mrs. Claus” Sponsor – $1000 and 6 tickets
- “Rudolf” Sponsor – $500 and 4 tickets
- “Santa’s Little Helper” Sponsor – $300 and 2 tickets
Check-in starting at 3:00 p.m. to get your Blue Santa t-shirt, lanyard, instructions and Fun Map. Then you let loose around Downtown Tyler to pick up pieces to your Blue Santa costume at participating locations:
- ETX Brewing
- SportsZone
- Bricks Bar
- Culture ETX
- Visit Tyler
- Andy’s Custard, Downtown
The Blue Santa Pub Crawl is presented by E Guide Magazine & Visit Tyler.
For more information on the Blue Santa craw, purchasing tickets or becoming a Blue Santa Sponsor visit: EGuideMagazine.com or Visittyler.com
