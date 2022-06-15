Here are 4th of July events going on across East Texas

TYLER, Texas — The 4th of July is almost here and that means food, fun, freedom and FIREWORKS!
On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, which announced the colonies’ separation from Great Britain. On June 28, 1870, Congress passed a law making Independence Day a federal holiday, according to the Library of Congress.
Below is a list of Independence Day events across East Texas:
- July 2 - 4th of July Whole Hog Celebration, 10 a.m., at Fix and Feed in Sulphur Springs
- July 2 - Annual 4th of July BBQ, 11 a.m. at Sam Rayburn Lake
- July 2 - Annual July 4th Get-together, 2 p.m. at 831 County Road 2723 in Alto
- July 2 - Blast over Bullard, 5 p.m. at Bullard High School in Bullard
- July 2 - Independence Day Festival, 3 p.m. at Bella Vista on Lake Palestine
- July 2 - July 4th Celebration, 6 p.m. at Hideaway Lake
- July 2 - Nacogdoches 4th of July Run, 7:30 a.m. at Thomas J. Rusk Elementary School in Nacogdoches
- July 2 - Steve Bennett Park Fireworks Show, 9:15 p.m. at Steve Bennett Park in Palestine
- July 3 - Central Baptist Church Independence Day Cookout, 12 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Tyler
- July 3 - Freedom Fest 2022, 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Redwater
- July 4 - 2022 Freedom Fighter 5K & Lil' Firecracker Kids' Dash, 7 a.m. at Bergfeld Park in Tyler
- July 4 - 4th of July at the Cross, 7 p.m. at Lakeside Baptist Church in Canton
- July 4 - 4th of July Celebration, 4 p.m. at Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin
- July 4 - Fourth Of July Extravaganza, 5:30 p.m. at Kilgore City Park in Kilgore
- July 4 - Freedom & Fireworks, 6 p.m. at Longview Convention Complex in Longview
- July 4 - July 4th Celebration, 5 p.m. at Big Sandy City Park in Big Sandy
- July 4 - July Fourth Celebration, 2 p.m. at Lindsey Park in Tyler
- July 4 - Lake Jacksonville July 4th Fireworks, 8 p.m. at Lake Jacksonville
- July 4 - Rotary Club of Rusk 4th of July Parade, 9 a.m. in Downtown Rusk
If you know of an event happening to celebrate July 4th, email the newsroom at News@cbs19.tv or text us at (903) 600-2600.