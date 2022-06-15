Here are 4th of July events going on across East Texas

If you know of an event happening to celebrate July 4th, email the newsroom at News@cbs19.tv or text us at (903) 600-2600.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — The 4th of July is almost here and that means food, fun, freedom and FIREWORKS!

On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, which announced the colonies’ separation from Great Britain. On June 28, 1870, Congress passed a law making Independence Day a federal holiday, according to the Library of Congress.



Below is a list of Independence Day events across East Texas:

July 2 - 4th of July Whole Hog Celebration, 10 a.m., at Fix and Feed in Sulphur Springs

- 4th of July Whole Hog Celebration, 10 a.m., at Fix and Feed in Sulphur Springs July 2 - Annual 4th of July BBQ, 11 a.m. at Sam Rayburn Lake

- Annual 4th of July BBQ, 11 a.m. at Sam Rayburn Lake July 2 - Annual July 4th Get-together, 2 p.m. at 831 County Road 2723 in Alto

- Annual July 4th Get-together, 2 p.m. at 831 County Road 2723 in Alto July 2 - Blast over Bullard, 5 p.m. at Bullard High School in Bullard

- Blast over Bullard, 5 p.m. at Bullard High School in Bullard July 2 - Independence Day Festival, 3 p.m. at Bella Vista on Lake Palestine

- Independence Day Festival, 3 p.m. at Bella Vista on Lake Palestine July 2 - July 4th Celebration, 6 p.m. at Hideaway Lake

- July 4th Celebration, 6 p.m. at Hideaway Lake July 2 - Nacogdoches 4th of July Run, 7:30 a.m. at Thomas J. Rusk Elementary School in Nacogdoches

- Nacogdoches 4th of July Run, 7:30 a.m. at Thomas J. Rusk Elementary School in Nacogdoches July 2 - Steve Bennett Park Fireworks Show, 9:15 p.m. at Steve Bennett Park in Palestine

- Steve Bennett Park Fireworks Show, 9:15 p.m. at Steve Bennett Park in Palestine July 3 - Central Baptist Church Independence Day Cookout, 12 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Tyler

- Central Baptist Church Independence Day Cookout, 12 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Tyler July 3 - Freedom Fest 2022, 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Redwater

- Freedom Fest 2022, 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Redwater July 4 - 2022 Freedom Fighter 5K & Lil' Firecracker Kids' Dash, 7 a.m. at Bergfeld Park in Tyler

- 2022 Freedom Fighter 5K & Lil' Firecracker Kids' Dash, 7 a.m. at Bergfeld Park in Tyler July 4 - 4th of July at the Cross, 7 p.m. at Lakeside Baptist Church in Canton

- 4th of July at the Cross, 7 p.m. at Lakeside Baptist Church in Canton July 4 - 4th of July Celebration, 4 p.m. at Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin

- 4th of July Celebration, 4 p.m. at Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin July 4 - Fourth Of July Extravaganza, 5:30 p.m. at Kilgore City Park in Kilgore

- Fourth Of July Extravaganza, 5:30 p.m. at Kilgore City Park in Kilgore July 4 - Freedom & Fireworks, 6 p.m. at Longview Convention Complex in Longview

- Freedom & Fireworks, 6 p.m. at Longview Convention Complex in Longview July 4 - July 4th Celebration, 5 p.m. at Big Sandy City Park in Big Sandy

- July 4th Celebration, 5 p.m. at Big Sandy City Park in Big Sandy July 4 - July Fourth Celebration, 2 p.m. at Lindsey Park in Tyler

- July Fourth Celebration, 2 p.m. at Lindsey Park in Tyler July 4 - Lake Jacksonville July 4th Fireworks, 8 p.m. at Lake Jacksonville

- Lake Jacksonville July 4th Fireworks, 8 p.m. at Lake Jacksonville July 4 - Rotary Club of Rusk 4th of July Parade, 9 a.m. in Downtown Rusk